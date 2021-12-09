SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,213 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SD opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

