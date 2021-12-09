Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.30) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.76) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON YCA opened at GBX 331 ($4.39) on Thursday. Yellow Cake has a 1-year low of GBX 210 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 400.09 ($5.31). The company has a market cap of £607.95 million and a PE ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 349.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.81.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

