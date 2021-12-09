Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $450,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 571.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $98.72 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

