Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

NYSE APD opened at $295.67 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.91 and a 200-day moving average of $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

