Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mirova increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORA stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

