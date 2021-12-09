Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $972.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

