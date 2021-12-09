Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $104.27 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

