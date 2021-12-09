Insider Buying: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Purchases 34,386 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.21. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

