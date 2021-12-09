Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

CCNE stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, with a total value of $120,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

