Daniel Rabinowitz Sells 3,151 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.16. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 24.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 2.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

