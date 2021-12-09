Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RELX. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,096,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 479,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 375,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Relx by 2,544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 343,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

