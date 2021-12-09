First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

