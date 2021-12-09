Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) to Buy

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

