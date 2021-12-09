Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $234.72 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

