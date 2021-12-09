Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $710.28.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $654.04 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

