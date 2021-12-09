Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 763,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

