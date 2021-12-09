Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 646 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,508,000 after acquiring an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CACI International by 446.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CACI International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 64,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CACI International by 16.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

CACI opened at $272.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.30 and a 200 day moving average of $264.69. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.