Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,932,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Maximus by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 830,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.