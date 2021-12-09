Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price Down 1%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

