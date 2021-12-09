Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock Price Down 1%

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. 17 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 458,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 45.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:REYN)
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.
