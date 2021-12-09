JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in JD.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,096,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on JD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.