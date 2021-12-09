Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIO by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after buying an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,441,000 after buying an additional 46,991 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,754,000 after acquiring an additional 675,666 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.