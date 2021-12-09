Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 8,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 433,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 79,209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

