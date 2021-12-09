Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of H&R Block worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in H&R Block by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

