Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.