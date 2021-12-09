6,875 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Shares of HUN opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

