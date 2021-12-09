Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after acquiring an additional 443,952 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after acquiring an additional 334,747 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

