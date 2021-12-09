Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,758 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,086 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

