Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $53.21 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.39. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

