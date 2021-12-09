Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $145.24 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

