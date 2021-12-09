Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

