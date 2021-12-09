Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of IPG opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

