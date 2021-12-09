Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 946,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,806 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

