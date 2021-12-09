Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,206 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

TXT stock opened at $75.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

