Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

