Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,047 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.