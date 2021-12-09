Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,374 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

