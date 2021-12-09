Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3,474.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,727,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,022,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter.

PBH opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

