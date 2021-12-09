Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $238.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.