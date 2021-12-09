Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

