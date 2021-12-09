Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after buying an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $21,126,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.