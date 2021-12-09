Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.82.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

