Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

