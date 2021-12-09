Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.