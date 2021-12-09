Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $207,150.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $965.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

