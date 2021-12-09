Phillip Eyler Sells 2,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

Gentherm stock opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.25 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

