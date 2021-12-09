Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,771.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 101,560 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.