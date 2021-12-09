Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Atlassian by 6.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $387.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10, a PEG ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

