Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

