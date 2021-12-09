Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 207,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 178,788 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

