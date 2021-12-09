Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.85. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 497,953 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,738,024 shares of company stock worth $42,222,925.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

